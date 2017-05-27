Patterson Companies (PDCO) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Patterson Companies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 61 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One’s rankings:

Shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) traded down 1.81% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. 1,152,079 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post $2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Patterson Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.65%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDCO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

In other news, Director James W. Wiltz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $222,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen A. Rudnick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $137,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,800. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc is a value-added distributor focused on providing a customer experience to professionals in the dental and animal health markets. The Company operates through three segments: dental, animal health and corporate. Dental and Animal health are strategic business units that offer similar products and services to different customer bases.

