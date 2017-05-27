AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $44,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 77.8% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities Inc alerts:

Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) traded down 0.44% during trading on Friday, reaching $191.32. 685,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.23. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $158.32 and a 12-month high of $194.11.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.56 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 50.56% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post $5.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 71.81%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/parametric-portfolio-associates-llc-has-44-732-million-stake-in-avalonbay-communities-inc-avb-updated.html.

Several research firms have commented on AVB. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.73.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 10,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.14, for a total value of $1,911,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,764 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.82, for a total value of $338,370.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,784 shares of company stock valued at $7,964,242 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.