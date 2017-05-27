Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. They currently have a GBX 1,066 ($13.87) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) traded up 0.28% during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 882.50. 9,476 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 92.29 million. Portmeirion Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 740.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,180.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 906.00 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 915.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25.25 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Portmeirion Group PLC’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 2.62%.

About Portmeirion Group PLC

Portmeirion Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in providing ceramic tableware, cookware, giftware and tabletop accessories. The Company has four brands: Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester and Pimpernel. The Company’s segments include UK and US operations. Portmeirion offers tableware and gifts with collections, such as Sophie Conran for Portmeirion and Ted Baker collection.

