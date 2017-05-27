Pan American Silver Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) traded up 0.89% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 139,522 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 30.83. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pan American Silver Corp. from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities set a C$26.00 price objective on Pan American Silver Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$19.00 price objective on Pan American Silver Corp. and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Pan American Silver Corp. Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

