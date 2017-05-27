Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) traded down 2.63% on Friday, hitting $0.37. 1,058,734 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $56.54 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTN. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 46.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 2,025,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 353,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,521,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 814,511 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,289,000.

Several brokerages have commented on PTN. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Its programs are based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems.

