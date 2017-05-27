Pacific Industrial & Logistics Reit PLC (PILR) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Pacific Industrial & Logistics Reit PLC (LON:PILR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Pacific Industrial & Logistics Reit PLC (LON:PILR) remained flat at GBX 123.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares. Pacific Industrial & Logistics Reit PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 100.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 125.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.65.

About Pacific Industrial & Logistics Reit PLC

Pacific Industrial & Logistics REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based property investment company. The Company is principally engaged in the business of property asset management across the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the United Kingdom based industrial and logistics properties with a view to delivering dividends and capital returns to its shareholders.

