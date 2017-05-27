TheStreet cut shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday, May 4th.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $36.00 price target on Owens & Minor and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Owens & Minor Inc. alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) traded down 0.81% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 363,493 shares. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.16%. Analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post $1.78 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “TheStreet Lowers Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) to C+” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/owens-minor-inc-omi-stock-rating-lowered-by-thestreet-updated-updated.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.74%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Craig R. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $675,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,193.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rony Camil Kordahi sold 2,231 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $71,548.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,688.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8,301.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,840,000 after buying an additional 7,334,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,828,000 after buying an additional 202,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,264,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,346,000 after buying an additional 83,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 136.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,705,000 after buying an additional 929,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 18.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,579,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,654,000 after buying an additional 250,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare services company that connects the world of medical products to the point of care. The Company provides supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies and devices. The Company’s segments include Domestic, International and Clinical & Procedural Solutions (CPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.