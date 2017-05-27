Osisko Mining Corp (OSK) Director Acquires C$13,541.25 in Stock

Osisko Mining Corp (TSE:OSK) Director Jacques Perron acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.71 per share, with a total value of C$13,541.25.

Shares of Osisko Mining Corp (TSE:OSK) traded down 1.42% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 242,627 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $894.47 million. Osisko Mining Corp has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Osisko Mining Corp from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Beacon Securities lowered shares of Osisko Mining Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Osisko Mining Corp in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “ourperform” rating and a C$6.50 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Osisko Mining Corp from C$4.00 to C$4.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.93.

Osisko Mining Corp, formerly Oban Mining Corp, is a mineral exploration company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. The Company focuses on Windfall Lake gold deposit located between Val-d Or and Chibougamau in Quebec, it holds interest in the claims surrounding the Urban Barry area, which covers approximately 82,400 hectares, and it also holds interest in the Marban project located in the Quebec’s prolific Abitibi gold mining district, and properties in the Larder Lake Mining Division in northeast Ontario, including the Jonpol and Garrcon deposits on the Garrison property, the Buffonta past producing mine and the Gold Pike mine property.

