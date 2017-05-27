Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Oshkosh Corp worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh Corp by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) traded up 0.43% on Friday, hitting $64.91. The stock had a trading volume of 294,603 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.70 and its 200-day moving average is $67.98. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Oshkosh Corp had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post $3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Oshkosh Corp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh Corp in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh Corp in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Oshkosh Corp from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on Oshkosh Corp from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

In other Oshkosh Corp news, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,800 shares of Oshkosh Corp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $125,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 47,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,403,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,922 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Corp Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment, and fire and emergency. The company’s brands include Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, CON-E-CO and London.

