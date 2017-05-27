CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $37.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.98% from the company’s current price.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CEVA from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wunderlich reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.14.

Shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) traded up 0.12% during trading on Monday, hitting $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 131,787 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $923.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average of $34.95. CEVA has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $43.97.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.98 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CEVA will post $1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Christer Nilsson sold 9,172 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $388,709.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,361 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $224,304.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,924 shares of company stock valued at $6,143,467. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 62.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 39,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CEVA by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after buying an additional 59,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CEVA by 70.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the first quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 5.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc (CEVA) is a licensor of signal processing intellectual property (IP). The Company partners with semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to create connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and Internet of things (IoT).

