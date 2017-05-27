Onconova Therapeutics Inc (ONTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.27. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 148.52% and a negative net margin of 73.67%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) traded down 1.01% during trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 73,421 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. The company’s market cap is $13.27 million. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $8.17.

Get Onconova Therapeutics Inc alerts:

In other news, Director E Premkumar Reddy bought 119,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 385,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramesh Kumar bought 23,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 144,287 shares of company stock worth $303,003 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/onconova-therapeutics-inc-ontx-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-updated.html.

ONTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on Onconova Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the identification and development of oncology therapeutics segment. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company has created a targeted anti-cancer agents designed to work against specific cellular pathways that are important to cancer cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.