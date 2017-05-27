Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OHI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,591,000 after buying an additional 158,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,072,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,365,000 after buying an additional 67,809 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,120,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,548,000 after buying an additional 347,800 shares in the last quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,914,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,098,000 after buying an additional 788,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,535,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,246,000 after buying an additional 155,267 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) traded down 1.34% during trading on Friday, reaching $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,739,398 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $38.09. Omega Healthcare Investors also saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 22,099 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,818% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,152 put options.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $231.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post $2.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 131.22%.

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Vetr lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.01 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $386,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 411,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 324,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,018,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company maintains a portfolio of long-term healthcare facilities and mortgages on healthcare facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties.

