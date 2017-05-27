Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $3,636,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. held its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 29.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $264,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 557.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 85,953 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $5,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) traded up 1.39% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.99. 977,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.09. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $44.24.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post $3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

In other news, insider Ronald T. Hundzinski sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $156,817.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,895,515.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Inc is engaged in providing technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Company’s segments include Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment’s products include turbochargers, timing devices and chains, emissions systems and thermal systems. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products for gasoline and diesel engines, and alternative powertrains.

