Olin (OLN) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.10

Media coverage about Olin (NYSE:OLN) has trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Olin earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 16 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Olin in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) traded down 0.50% during trading on Friday, reaching $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 824,001 shares. Olin has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post $1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,665.78%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Okeefe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $322,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,115.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen C. Curley sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $176,330.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,244.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $560,830 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of chemical products, and ammunition. The Company operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

