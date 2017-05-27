Goldman Sachs Group Inc Trims Old Mutual plc (OML) Target Price to GBX 205

Old Mutual plc (LON:OML) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 205 ($2.67) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.12) price target on shares of Old Mutual plc in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Mutual plc in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Old Mutual plc from GBX 160 ($2.08) to GBX 180 ($2.34) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Old Mutual plc to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.86) to GBX 236 ($3.07) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 210.80 ($2.74).

Old Mutual plc (LON:OML) traded up 0.72% during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 196.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,922,516 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 193.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 203.49. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 9.21 billion. Old Mutual plc has a one year low of GBX 168.30 and a one year high of GBX 229.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of GBX 3.39 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Old Mutual plc’s previous dividend of $2.67.

Old Mutual plc Company Profile

Old Mutual plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company’s business activities include life assurance, asset management business, banking, and property and casualty The Company’s segments include Emerging Markets, Nedbank, Old Mutual Wealth and Institutional Asset Management. The Other segment includes central activities.

