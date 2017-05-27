Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.44

News headlines about Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) have been trending positive recently, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oil-Dri Co. of America earned a media sentiment score of 0.44 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) traded down 0.23% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.79. 2,275 shares of the stock traded hands. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02. The company has a market cap of $253.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.89 per share, with a total value of $73,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,365. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is engaged in developing, manufacturing and/or marketing sorbent products. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group’s customers include mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, dollar stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies and sports field product users.

