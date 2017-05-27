Office Depot Inc (ODP) Insider Sells $336,382.36 in Stock

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) insider Michael R. Allison sold 66,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $336,382.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 763,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) remained flat at $5.04 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,050,796 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 3.26. Office Depot Inc has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $5.54.

Get Office Depot Inc alerts:

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Office Depot had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Office Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Office Depot Inc will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Office Depot Inc (ODP) Insider Sells $336,382.36 in Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/office-depot-inc-odp-insider-michael-r-allison-sells-66217-shares-updated.html.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ODP. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Office Depot from $4.40 to $5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Office Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Office Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Office Depot in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Office Depot by 15,485.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,498,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,234,000 after buying an additional 54,148,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Office Depot by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,054,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,850,000 after buying an additional 1,995,980 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in Office Depot by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 33,020,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,039,000 after buying an additional 1,383,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Office Depot by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,171,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,082,000 after buying an additional 2,057,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Office Depot by 28.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,351,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,259,000 after buying an additional 6,324,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides a selection of products and services to consumers and businesses of various sizes. The Company’s segments include North American Retail Division and North American Business Solutions Division. The North American Retail Division includes retail stores in the United States, including Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands, which offer office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products and office furniture.

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.