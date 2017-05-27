Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NXR) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.31

Media stories about Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) have trended positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) remained flat at $14.70 during midday trading on Friday. 13,580 shares of the stock traded hands. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $15.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is that it seeks to provide current income and stable dividends, exempt from regular federal and designated state income taxes, where applicable, consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations.

