Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fd (JPC) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.43

Press coverage about Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fd (NYSE:JPC) has been trending positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fd earned a media sentiment score of 0.43 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 40 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fd (NYSE:JPC) traded up 0.88% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. 508,794 shares of the stock were exchanged. Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fd has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fd from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

In other news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $69,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is high current income; and its secondary objective is total return. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in preferred securities and up to 20% opportunistically over the market cycle in other types of securities, primarily income-oriented securities, such as corporate and taxable municipal debt, and common equity.

