Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NNY) Receiving Very Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) have been trending very positive on Saturday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen NY Municipal Value earned a daily sentiment score of 0.69 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) traded down 0.50% on Friday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,405 shares. Nuveen NY Municipal Value has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

About Nuveen NY Municipal Value

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. It invests over 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.

