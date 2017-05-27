NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NuStar Energy L.P. earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 63 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

Get NuStar Energy L.P. alerts:

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) traded down 0.32% during trading on Friday, reaching $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 307,868 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.34. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $55.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average is $49.97.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.85 million. NuStar Energy L.P. had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.54%. NuStar Energy L.P.’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post $1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. NuStar Energy L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 344.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy L.P. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut NuStar Energy L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on NuStar Energy L.P. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuStar Energy L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut NuStar Energy L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/nustar-energy-l-p-ns-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

In other NuStar Energy L.P. news, Director William Grady Rosier bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $232,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Greehey bought 323,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $14,998,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,397,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,486,315.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NuStar Energy L.P.

NuStar Energy L.P. is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia; the terminalling and storage of petroleum products, and the marketing of petroleum products. The Company’s segments include pipeline, storage and fuels marketing. The pipeline segment consists of the transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia.

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.