Numis Securities Ltd Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Compass Group plc (CPG)

Numis Securities Ltd reissued their hold rating on shares of Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) in a research note published on Friday, May 12th. The firm currently has a GBX 1,620 ($21.07) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,520 ($19.77) price target on shares of Compass Group plc in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Compass Group plc from GBX 1,665 ($21.66) to GBX 1,670 ($21.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.81) price objective on shares of Compass Group plc in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group plc from GBX 1,495 ($19.45) to GBX 1,560 ($20.29) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,460 ($18.99) price objective on shares of Compass Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,536.67 ($19.99).

Shares of Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) traded up 1.42% during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1643.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642,483 shares. Compass Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,242.15 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,646.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 27.01 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,566.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,470.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a GBX 61 ($0.79) dividend. This is a positive change from Compass Group plc’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

About Compass Group plc

Compass Group PLC provides food and support services. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe, Rest of World and Central activities. The Europe segment includes Turkey and Russia. The Rest of World segment includes Japan. The Company delivers services in sectors, including business and industry; healthcare and seniors; education; defense, offshore and remote, and sports and leisure.

