Norinchukin Bank The Raises Position in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Robert Half International by 11.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,529,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,834,000 after buying an additional 651,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Robert Half International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,844,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,097,000 after buying an additional 273,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,641,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,869,000 after buying an additional 270,071 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Robert Half International by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,067,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,839,000 after buying an additional 399,072 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $72,161,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) traded down 0.52% during trading on Friday, reaching $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,959 shares. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.22.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post $2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Instinet dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

In related news, insider Robert W. Glass sold 22,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $1,052,921.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 326,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,456,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides specialized staffing and risk consulting services. The Company provides these services through its divisions, including Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti.

