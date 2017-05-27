Monster Beverage Co. (MNST) Stake Increased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Monster Beverage by 2.2% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Monster Beverage by 31.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Waldron LP increased its position in Monster Beverage by 3.5% in the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 28.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) traded up 0.28% during trading on Friday, reaching $50.90. 1,741,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average is $45.05. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $742.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.54 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.49.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $706,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,647.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark J. Hall sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $4,289,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 866,808 shares in the company, valued at $39,977,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,500 shares of company stock worth $27,586,110 over the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

