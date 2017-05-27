Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $679,000 Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 291.1% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $113,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom Inc. alerts:

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) traded up 1.60% during trading on Friday, reaching $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,291,378 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.01. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.01 and a 52-week high of $62.82.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.22. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 58.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post $2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/nordstrom-inc-jwn-position-cut-by-blue-chip-partners-inc-updated.html.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Maxim Group set a $61.00 target price on Nordstrom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

In other Nordstrom news, President Blake W. Nordstrom sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $138,802.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,140,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,757,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel F. Little sold 7,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $348,955.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,200.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,333 shares of company stock worth $888,010 in the last three months. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The Company’s segments include Retail and Credit. As of March 20, 2017, the Company operated 344 the United States stores located in 40 states as well as an e-commerce business. The Company also offers its customers a variety of payment products and services, including credit and debit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.