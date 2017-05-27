Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr Inc.

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 8th. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Macquarie cut Nextera Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Get Nextera Energy Partners LP alerts:

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) traded down 0.20% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,862 shares. Nextera Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18. Nextera Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $175 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners will post $1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 75.81%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/nextera-energy-partners-lp-nep-raised-to-hold-at-vetr-inc-updated-updated.html.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 21,598 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,785 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 30,895 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,883 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Ecofin Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ecofin Ltd. now owns 706,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextera Energy Partners

Nextera Energy Partners, LP is a limited partnership formed to acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects. The Company, through its limited partnership interest in NextEra Energy Operating Partners, LP (NEP OpCo), owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.