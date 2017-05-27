NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stake in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Tarbox Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index during the first quarter worth $104,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index by 297.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index by 174.8% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index during the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded down 0.79% on Friday, reaching $288.22. The company had a trading volume of 619,941 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.18 and a 200-day moving average of $285.29. iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index has a 52 week low of $240.30 and a 52 week high of $303.74.

IBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vetr cut iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.66 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

