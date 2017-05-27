Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Stake Increased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) traded down 0.43% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 908,341 shares. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $57.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.83.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC Holdings plc downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company engaged in diabetes care. The Company is also engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates through two business segments: diabetes and obesity care, and biopharmaceuticals. The Company’s diabetes and obesity care segment covers insulin, GLP-1, other protein-related products, such as glucagon, protein-related delivery systems and needles, and oral anti-diabetic drugs.

