Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.36.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Newell Brands from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $61.00 target price on Newell Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Newell Brands Inc alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/newell-brands-inc-nwl-receives-average-rating-of-buy-from-analysts-updated-updated.html.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) traded up 0.26% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,140,299 shares. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $43.43 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post $3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Newell Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.96%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Strobel sold 5,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $264,331.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,349.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $16,435,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,010,362.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,706 shares of company stock worth $16,980,910 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation increased its position in Newell Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Newell Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.