New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) has trended positive on Saturday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. New Mountain Finance Corp. earned a news impact score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) traded up 0.69% on Friday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,492 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $43.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 million. On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post $1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

In other news, Director David Ogens purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,527.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Malpass sold 66,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $977,569.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,369.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About New Mountain Finance Corp.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities.

