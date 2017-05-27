Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Expected to Post FY2017 Earnings of ($2.50) Per Share

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research reduced their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.50) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America Corp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) traded down 1.74% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,626 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26. The firm’s market cap is $4.62 billion. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $55.38.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 19,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $988,030.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,913 shares in the company, valued at $16,785,473.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,400 shares of company stock worth $4,433,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 125.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 24,363 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 231.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 337,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,096,000 after buying an additional 39,570 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $4,872,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing pharmaceuticals, in diseases with unmet medical needs, through its research and development (R&D) platform, focused on neurological and endocrine based diseases and disorders. Its three lead late-stage clinical programs are elagolix, which is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for endometriosis and uterine fibroids; INGREZZA (valbenazine), which is a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of movement disorders, and opicapone, which is a selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor that is an adjunct therapy to preparations of levodopa/Dihydroxyphenylalanine (DOPA) decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson’s disease.
