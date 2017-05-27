NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1,100.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,359 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at $123,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Integral Derivatives LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at $219,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) traded down 1.76% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.24. 3,637,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $43.14. NetApp also saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 13,364 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 735% compared to the average daily volume of 1,600 call options.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post $3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 69.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their target price on NetApp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.65.

In other NetApp news, Director Alan L. Earhart sold 27,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,164,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,611 shares in the company, valued at $917,603.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $160,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at $816,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,498 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc (NetApp) provides software, systems and services to manage and store customer data. The Company enables enterprises, service providers, governmental organizations, and partners to envision, deploy and evolve their information technology (IT) environments. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services that satisfy a range of customer workloads across different data types and deployment models.

