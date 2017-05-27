Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lincoln Electric Holdings worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $39,506,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 2.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 173,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 258.1% in the first quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) traded down 0.47% on Friday, reaching $88.44. The company had a trading volume of 245,281 shares. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $91.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average is $83.15.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric Holdings had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post $3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price target on Lincoln Electric Holdings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Lincoln Electric Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.43.

In other news, Director G Russell Lincoln sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $1,999,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,032 shares in the company, valued at $22,042,603.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jo Lincoln sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $445,639.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,967 shares of company stock worth $3,388,619. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding and The Harris Products Group. The Americas Welding segment includes welding operations in North and South America. The International Welding segment primarily includes welding operations in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

