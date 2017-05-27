Motif Bio PLC (LON:MTFB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.17) price objective on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 176.92% from the stock’s current price.

MTFB has been the topic of a number of other reports. FinnCap reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Motif Bio PLC in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Motif Bio PLC in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Beaufort Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Motif Bio PLC in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Motif Bio PLC alerts:

Shares of Motif Bio PLC (LON:MTFB) traded up 3.17% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 773,256 shares. The stock’s market cap is GBX 63.66 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.53. Motif Bio PLC has a one year low of GBX 21.44 and a one year high of GBX 68.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Motif Bio PLC’s (MTFB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/motif-bio-plc-mtfb-given-buy-rating-at-northland-securities-updated-updated.html.

Motif Bio PLC Company Profile

Motif Bio plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in development of antibiotics, which are designed for treatment of infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. It operates in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical formulations segment. The Company is focused on development of its product, Iclaprim, for the treatment of the bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) and hospital acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP), including those caused by resistant strains, such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and multi-drug resistant Streptococcus pneumonia (MDRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Motif Bio PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motif Bio PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.