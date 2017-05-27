FinnCap Raises Mortice Limited (MORT) Price Target to GBX 120

Mortice Limited (LON:MORT) had its price objective raised by FinnCap from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 120 ($1.56) in a research note published on Monday, May 15th. FinnCap currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

Mortice Limited (LON:MORT) remained flat at GBX 100.50 during trading on Monday. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 94.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.77. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 50.95 million. Mortice Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 83.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 103.75.

Mortice Limited Company Profile

Mortice Limited is an investment holding company. The Company operates as a security and facilities management company. The Company’s segments include facility management, guarding service and others. The facility management segment is engaged in the provision of facility management services. The guarding service segment is engaged in the provision of guarding services.

