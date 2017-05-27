Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report released on Monday, May 15th.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vetr cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $15.16 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) traded up 0.18% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 31,907,640 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63. The company’s market capitalization is $10.40 billion. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $984 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Development Co Pjsc Mubadala sold 45,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $613,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Robert Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $281,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 340,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,692.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,392,429 shares of company stock worth $617,658,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,294,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,270,140,000 after buying an additional 15,661,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,764.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,181,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,339,000 after buying an additional 13,939,494 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 12,308,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,575,000 after buying an additional 1,526,306 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,530,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,754,000 after buying an additional 8,265,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,916,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,520,000 after buying an additional 552,084 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

