Morgan Stanley (MS) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.13

Media coverage about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Morgan Stanley earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 84 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s analysis:

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) traded up 0.49% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,346,476 shares. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post $3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.16.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Morgan Stanley (MS) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.13” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/morgan-stanley-ms-earns-media-impact-rating-of-0-13-updated.html.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 212,365 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $9,116,829.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,389,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,645,997.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. The Company’s Institutional Securities business segment provides investment banking, sales and trading, and other services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and high-to-ultra high net worth clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.