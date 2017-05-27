Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) have been trending positive on Saturday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mirati Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.44 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRTX. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) traded down 1.52% on Friday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 138,236 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The firm’s market capitalization is $81.05 million.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post ($3.31) EPS for the current year.

