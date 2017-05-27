Midwest Energy Emissions Corp (MEEC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp (NASDAQ:MEEC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp (NASDAQ:MEEC) traded up 2.00% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. Midwest Energy Emissions Corp has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The stock’s market capitalization is $37.56 million.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services company. The Company is focused on mercury emission control technologies, primarily to utility and industrial coal-fired units. The Company’s business is focused on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to power plants in North America, Europe and Asia.

