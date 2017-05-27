Middleby Corp’s (MIDD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $155.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $160.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Middleby Corp in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Middleby Corp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.00.

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) traded down 0.07% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.38. 234,075 shares of the company traded hands. Middleby Corp has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $150.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.76 and its 200-day moving average is $134.60.

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Middleby Corp had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $530.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.50 million. Analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post $5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middleby Corp news, Treasurer Martin M. Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $1,393,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 76,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,403.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Martin M. Lindsay sold 5,000 shares of Middleby Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total value of $697,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 76,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,690,237.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,199 shares of company stock worth $2,397,235. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Middleby Corp by 14.1% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Middleby Corp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby Corp during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Middleby Corp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middleby Corp

The Middleby Corporation is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of commercial foodservice, food processing equipment and residential kitchen equipment. The Company operates in three segments: the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group.

