Insider Selling: M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Director Sells 52,500 Shares of Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director Michael A. Berman sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael A. Berman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get M.D.C. Holdings Inc. alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, Michael A. Berman sold 26,250 shares of M.D.C. Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $796,687.50.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Michael A. Berman sold 4,400 shares of M.D.C. Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $131,472.00.

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) remained flat at $33.97 during trading on Friday. 391,107 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average is $28.49. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.33.

M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. M.D.C. Holdings had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $563.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post $2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Director Sells 52,500 Shares of Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/michael-a-berman-sells-52500-shares-of-m-d-c-holdings-inc-mdc-stock-updated.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in M.D.C. Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. Holdings by 14.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. Holdings by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 176,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. Holdings by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of M.D.C. Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of M.D.C. Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. FBN Securities lowered shares of M.D.C. Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of M.D.C. Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. M.D.C. Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About M.D.C. Holdings

M.DC Holdings, Inc is engaged in two primary operations, including homebuilding and financial services. The Company’s segments include West, including segments located in Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington; Mountain, including segments located in Colorado and Utah; East, including segments located in Virginia, Florida and Maryland, which includes Pennsylvania and New Jersey; mortgage operations, including HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, and Other, which includes Allegiant Insurance Company, Inc, StarAmerican Insurance Ltd., American Home Insurance Agency, Inc and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.