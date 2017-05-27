Metal Tiger PLC’s (MTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at VSA Capital

VSA Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Metal Tiger PLC (LON:MTR) in a report published on Monday, April 24th. VSA Capital currently has a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on the stock.

Shares of Metal Tiger PLC (LON:MTR) traded up 1.18% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,484,886 shares. Metal Tiger PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1.31 and a 1-year high of GBX 4.21. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 10.35 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.17.

Metal Tiger PLC Company Profile

Metal Tiger plc has direct equity investment in various the United Kingdom Alternative investment market (AIM) resource companies. The Company’s segments are Asset Trading and Metal Projects. The Asset Trading segment includes strategic investments in fellow AIM quoted resource exploration and development companies, including equity and warrant holdings.

