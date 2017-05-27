Meritor (MTOR) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.10

Media coverage about Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Meritor earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 28 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) traded down 0.31% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,865 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.31. Meritor has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.42 million. Meritor had a net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.22%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritor will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MTOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on Meritor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Meritor in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised Meritor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other Meritor news, Director William R. Newlin purchased 5,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,928.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc is a supplier of a range of integrated systems, modules and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation and industrial sectors. The Company’s segments include Commercial Truck & Industrial and Aftermarket & Trailer.

