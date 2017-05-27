Press coverage about Maxcom Telecomunic S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:MXT) has trended positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Maxcom Telecomunic S.A.B. de C.V. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.41 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Maxcom Telecomunic S.A.B. de C.V. (MXT) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.41” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/maxcom-telecomunic-s-a-b-de-c-v-mxt-earns-media-impact-rating-of-0-41-updated.html.

Get Maxcom Telecomunic S.A.B. de C.V. alerts:

About Maxcom Telecomunic S.A.B. de C.V.

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones, SAB. de C.V. is an integrated telecommunication services operator in four metropolitan markets in Mexico and selected service in other markets. The Company offers local and long-distance voice telephony, Internet, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, paid television, mobile services, other value-added services and data services in the cities of Mexico City, Puebla, Queretaro and San Luis Potosi.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxcom Telecomunic S.A.B. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxcom Telecomunic S.A.B. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.