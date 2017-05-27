Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued on Thursday, May 4th.

MKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.25) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.88) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.50) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.81) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 383.59 ($4.99).

Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) traded down 0.77% on Thursday, reaching GBX 386.30. 6,526,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 367.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 344.76. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 6.27 billion. Marks and Spencer Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 255.10 and a 52 week high of GBX 397.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from Marks and Spencer Group Plc’s previous dividend of $6.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Marks and Spencer Group Plc Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc (M&S) is a retailer in the United Kingdom, with over 1,380 stores around the world. The Company is the holding company of the Marks & Spencer Group of companies. The Company operates through two segments: UK and International. The UK segment consists of the United Kingdom retail business and the United Kingdom franchise operations.

