Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.22

News stories about Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marcus & Millichap earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 3 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus & Millichap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) traded down 0.25% during trading on Friday, reaching $24.41. 105,584 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.57. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $30.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 512,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $12,559,753.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,649,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,409,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $116,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,661 shares in the company, valued at $8,573,436.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,643 shares of company stock worth $13,553,659 over the last 90 days. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc is a brokerage company specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. The Company offers three primary services to its clients: commercial real estate investment brokerage, financing, and ancillary services, including other research, advisory and consulting services.

