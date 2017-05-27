Manchester Capital Management LLC Holds Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Manchester Capital Management LLC maintained its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,546,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,427,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,958,000 after buying an additional 672,285 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp by 1,173.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 640,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,189,000 after buying an additional 590,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,098,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,456,000 after buying an additional 564,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) traded up 0.09% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.51. 1,071,275 shares of the company traded hands. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $111.30 and a 1-year high of $138.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Kimberly Clark Corp had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 614.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post $6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimberly Clark Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark Corp in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark Corp in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

In other Kimberly Clark Corp news, SVP Thomas J. Mielke sold 20,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total value of $2,576,035.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,093.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 5,081 shares of Kimberly Clark Corp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $659,615.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly Clark Corp Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

