Macy's (M) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.20

News stories about Macy's (NYSE:M) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Macy's earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 83 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Macy's (NYSE:M) traded up 0.34% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,094,515 shares. Macy's has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.53.

Macy's (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Macy's had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Macy's will post $3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Macy's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on M. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on Macy's and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy's from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy's in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Vetr downgraded Macy's from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on Macy's in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

In related news, insider Molly Langenstein sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $35,716.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,119.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Felicia Williams sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $48,449.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $48,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

