Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) Given a €114.00 Price Target by Macquarie Analysts

Macquarie set a €114.00 ($128.09) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Friday, May 12th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays PLC set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Commerzbank Ag set a €136.00 ($152.81) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €112.00 ($125.84) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €126.02 ($141.60).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) traded down 0.109% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €123.815. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €123.79 and a 200-day moving average price of €116.86. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €96.00 and a 1-year high of €127.10. The company has a market capitalization of €53.77 billion and a PE ratio of 26.193.

