Lydall, Inc. (LDL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $58.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.70 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lydall an industry rank of 91 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital set a $63.00 price target on Lydall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

In related news, Director Matthew Farrell purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.90 per share, with a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,581.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James V. Laughlan sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $247,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,258.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,495 in the last three months. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 168,285.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,465,000 after buying an additional 2,078,322 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 15.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,073,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,517,000 after buying an additional 144,425 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 44.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 364,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after buying an additional 111,513 shares in the last quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall during the first quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 19.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 220,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 35,295 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lydall (NYSE:LDL) traded up 0.70% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 57,986 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98. Lydall has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $64.85.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Lydall had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $165.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lydall will post $2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs and manufactures specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications. The Company’s segments are Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers.

